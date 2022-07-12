Agartala: The Tripura government has sought assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for drafting projects to combat climate change.

Brijesh Pandey, Secretary to Tripura’s Finance department, said, “NABARD has enough expertise of working in this field. We will be very happy if the bank, which is known for its rural financing model, comes forward to give consultation to the Tripura government for drawing up projects pertinent to climate change.”

The NABARD has already initiated talks with the Science and Technology department of the state to begin working in that direction.

According to Pandey, the NABARD has always supported the state government when it comes to rural financing. Since its inception, it has been working in difficult areas by facilitating fund release where possibilities of returns are less, he said.

We hope NABARD will also help the Tripura government in drafting projects to fight climate change. So far, the government did not make any significant progress in that direction, he added.

The top official also said that the state government is working on a priority basis to draft projects for the World Bank-funded special scheme for tribal areas.

“The state government is preparing a host of projects for the livelihood development scheme. Under the scheme, the Tripura government is set to receive funds to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore for improving the living standards of tthe ribal population, generation of livelihood opportunities etc. The World Bank is funding the project and the government wants NABARD to join hands in the said projects for sanctioning supplementary funds,” Pandey said during the 41st foundation day celebration event of NABARD organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was present at the event, also sought NABARD’s cooperation in the development of the rural areas. Saha said, “NABARD has so far provided a loan of Rs 3,166.99 crore for Tripura and in this financial year a target of Rs 600 crore has been set. These funds are mainly utilised for bringing about visible change in the rural areas through a transformation in infrastructure building.”

Earlier, Saha flagged off mobile ATM vans sponsored by NABARD for Tripura State Cooperative Bank and also handed over sanction letters to the first-ever rural mart at Teliamura under Khowai district.

The NABARD has also sanctioned three self-help clusters for geographical indication of three products namely: Pasra, Hrisha and Matabari Pera.

Pasra is a cloth widely used by the tribal people of the state, while Hrisha is a neckwear, which has now become a symbol of honor. On the other hand, Matabari Pera is a sweet dish prepared from milk and is offered to Mata Tripura Sundari.

