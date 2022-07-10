Agartala: Tripura is once again witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with the state recording 32 fresh cases. Over half of the infected patients are from the West Tripura district, while the Sepahijala district has 11 fresh cases.

Three fresh cases were in Unakoti, while Gomati and South Tripura reported one each. Khowai, Dhalai and North Tripura have not reported positive cases yet.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The positivity rate stood at 6.03 per cent.

It is worth mentioning here that compared to Friday, the rise is almost five-fold. Only six samples were detected positive on Friday, among which five were from West Tripura and one from Sepahijala district.

The sudden rise in cases has sent shockwaves across the state, with people presuming it to be a prelude to the fourth wave of the dreaded contagion.

According to the health department sources, the active patient count now stands at 72, which was 43 a day ago. The jump in positivity rate was also significant.

On being asked, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who also happens to be the health minister of the state said, “We are aware of the spike in Covid cases and certainly, steps will be taken after consultation with the concerned officials. No restrictions have been clamped so far but if required restrictions will be imposed to contain the transmission pace.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tripura saw a massive rise in Covid 19 cases in the last wedding season which generally falls in this part of the year.

An investigation of Agartala Municipal Corporation showed that heavy gatherings in congested places like marriage banquet halls was one of the key reasons behind last year’s spike. Whether the state is once again proceeding towards the same consequences this year as well is, indeed, a matter to be seen.

Also Read | Development a blueprint to revive strength in tribal regions: Tripura BJP

Trending Stories









