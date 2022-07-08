Wriddhiman Saha joins Tripura Ranji team in player-cum-mentor role

Agartala: Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday officially took over the charge of player-cum-mentor for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Saha inked the agreement with Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) in presence of TCA’s new president Tapan Lodh, Joint Secretary Kishore Kumar Das and other senior officer bearers of the association.

Briefing the media persons shortly after the agreement signing, Saha said, he will continue to contribute his best for the team he is playing for. “I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the Tripura Cricket Association. The responsibility of player cum mentor which I have been entrusted with is a big job and I will try to improve the overall performance of Tripura team in the coming season of Ranji trophy,” said Saha.

The veteran discard also said that he knows a lot of Tripura players and the time he got ahead of the season will help him adjust to the team. “We have three months for preparations. Certainly, it will help me in getting to know the strengths and weaknesses of the team,” he said.

On his decision of leaving Bengal, he said, “I have been indirectly asked to retire from cricket which I did not want to do at this moment. As long as I am able to contribute to my cricket, I will continue doing this.”

Joint Secretary Tripura Cricket Association Kishore Kumar Das said, “This is a historic moment for Tripura as for the first time a player of such a stature will play for the state. He had proved his skills time and again whether in IPL as a crucial player of Gujarat titans or in other national and international level cricket tournaments. I hope his presence in the Tripura team will encourage the state players.”

