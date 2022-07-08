Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday took the oath in the presence of senior party leaders, cabinet colleagues and his predecessor MLA Biplab Kumar Deb.

Dr Saha was sworn in four days after his resignation as an MP of Rajya Sabha. Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered him the oath of office as the new leader of the assembly.

Senior party functionaries greeted Dr Saha on being formally sworn in for the responsibility he has been discharging since May this year. Later, Dr Saha registered a landslide victory over three-time legislator Asish Kumar Saha in the by-elections held recently.

Although his post stands vindicated with the victory, he failed to take the oath of office, unlike the three newly-elected MLAs due to technical reasons. On July 4, Dr Saha formally submitted his resignation from the post of Rajya Sabha MP, and on Friday he was finally sworn in.

Speaking to media persons after the swearing-in, Dr Manik Saha said he is indebted to his party’s commitment to development. “The recent victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in three out of four assembly constituencies signifies that people are with the BJP, and they have full support towards our goal of development. BJP and development are synonymous. Voters have the credence to discern and exercise their franchise in the right direction. In all states where NDA is in power, the public is with us,” said Dr Saha.

On being asked about the BJP state executive meeting held at Udaipur, he said, “This sort of meetings are organised to examine the party’s strengths and weaknesses. A set of resolutions were passed and in accordance, a roadmap for the party’s future has been readied. Our party programs and organisational manoeuvres shall now progress in the decided direction.”

