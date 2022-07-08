Ahead of Bakrid, Tripura tightens check on transport, slaughter of animals

Agartala: With two days to go for Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the Tripura government has asked district administrations and the state police to check illegal butchering of cows, camels and other animals across the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

In a letter, the government has directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to initiate legal action against anyone found violating the rules laid down by the Union government for transportation and slaughtering of animals, the official stated.

According to the order, “sacrifice of animals, including cows, will be allowed in designated places” provided the guidelines under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 are adhered to.

The secretary of Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a directive to stop illegal killing of cows and other animals. Accordingly, the state government sent a letter to the officials, the director of animal resources development department, DK Chakma, said.

Pregnant or sick animals cannot be killed or sacrificed and provisions under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 must be followed while transporting animals, he told PTI.

Meanwhile, taking offence at the state government’s move, Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha said that it was aimed at hurting religious sentiment of a particular community .

The Congress condemns this… The timing of the move shows that it is aimed at hurting religious sentiment of one community. We don’t support such measures, he said.

Echoing him, senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said that the issuance of a fresh order on the matter, just ahead of Eid-a-Adha, was totally uncalled for .

It is an attempt to appease the Hindutva masters. We strongly condemn it, he said.

