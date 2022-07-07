Agartala: Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday claimed that the BJP’s key slogan of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas” originated in India’s ancient scriptures and it described the Indian culture most appropriately while other political ideologies were not found in India.

See more Today 6th July being the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a great patriot, educationist and founder of the Bharatiya Janasangh.



Paid my humble tribute to this great son of India at the state level function organised by Govt of Tripura. pic.twitter.com/U8aOa5iKIW — Jishnu Dev Varma (@Jishnu_Devvarma) July 6, 2022

The Deputy Chief Minister, who was addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Jana Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala, also said that Indian history was presented in a way that the country’s independence struggle progressed around a family which is factually incorrect.

“The slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas is not a political slogan. It existed in our culture for over 5,000 years. The core of this slogan is found in old cultural scriptures. I would rather describe it as an old formula invented by the sages and Rishis of ancient Indian culture,” he said.

To justify his statement, Dev Varman also chanted a Sanskrit Shloka from Rigveda and drew similarities.

On the contribution of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, he said, “Our generation next should be aware of the rich cultural heritage that India bears with and all the key developments that took place in history. The independence of India is one of the glorious developments that took place in Indian history. Thousands of people laid down their lives to free India from the clutches of Imperial British rule. But, the way history is presented so far is full of distortions. It appears that one family is responsible for India’s freedom, which is wrong. It happened because of the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life.”

He also added: “We have to break this stereotypical Parivaar Vaad. People like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee taught us not communism, liberalism or right-left politics, it is nationalism that could make India scale new heights.”

