All vacant posts in Tripura govt will be filled up: BJP executive meeting

Agartala: The BJP-led coalition government in Tripura would fast track recruitment drive in the state and would fill up all the vacant posts in the government, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Since employment is a major issue in the state, it came up for threadbare discussion in the two-day BJP state executive meeting held at Udaipur in Gomati district, said party chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The posts for which interviews have been initiated will be filled up immediately while steps will be taken to fill up vacant posts in various departments fulfilling official procedures as early as possible , he said while briefing the media.

Senior BJP leader Phanindranath Sarma, BJP state in-charge Vinod Sonkar, Chief Minister Manik Saha and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took part in the BJP state executive meeting.

Chakraborty said the meeting also approved social pension of Rs 2,000 per month will be given to selected beneficiaries before the Durga puja.

In the budget speech Deputy Chief Minister Jishu Dev Verma had announced that social pension will be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month for 3.81 lakh selected beneficiaries before Durga Puja.

The two-day BJP state executive meeting is seen as important in the backdrop of next year’s Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chakraborty said heads of the party’s frontal organisations tabled their reports in the meeting highlighting the latest organizational position.

It was decided that all the wings of the party from booth level to mandal to district and frontal organizations will implement the programmes in a time-bound way , he said.

All the district committees will hold meeting on July 10 while the mandal level conference will be held on July 17 and seven frontal organizations will complete their meeting on July 19, he said.

In order to strengthen the organization, the party leaders laid emphasis on training for the karyakartas, considered the backbone of the party.

It was decided that the three-day state level training will be held in Unakoti district’s Kumarghat commencing on July 27 and leaders from Delhi or Assam may join the training , he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chakraborty further said the party would appeal to people to hoist the national flag on August 15 to commemorate the country’s freedom.

We will urge each household to hoist national flag on August 15 as the country will celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The party will distribute national flags free of cost to those who can’t afford to buy national flag , he added.

Also Read | ‘Sabka Satha Sabka Vikas’ is wisdom from scriptures: Tripura Dy CM

Trending Stories









