Agartala: To eliminate single-use plastics from everyday life, the concerned departments must adopt a two-pronged sustained effort, Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary of the Tripura Science & Technology Department said on Tuesday.

“The urban local bodies that are tasked with the job to phase out single use plastics must make efforts to encourage alternative products in the first place. Before plastic came into being, we were accustomed to traditional alternatives like leaves of Sal and Banana trees that have been widely used for serving food in large feasts. Paper bags can be a good substitute for plastic carry bags being used in open markets. We should first explore the scope of replacing plastic with a viable alternative that is cost-effective and then go for coercive action,” Chakraborty explained.

According to Chakraborty, SHGs, NGOs and other start-ups engaged in production of such products need sensitization. “Certainly we have to proceed in phases to eliminate plastic that has been with us for the last 70 years and of course some element of force is required to be applied to do so. But, in spite of targeting small shops, we must go for the big stockist and wholesale outlets. The urban bodies have the power to enforce orders and if required, stringent measures such as cancellation of the trade license and other pertinent documents can be an option but before using force to the optimum level, alternatives should be brought in,” said Chakraborty.

Referring to the ill effects of plastic use, Chakraborty said, “Plastic has a range of adverse impact on mother earth and one of the burning examples of this is the perpetual flood that hits Agartala city every monsoon. Among the many contributing factors, plastic is one of the leading factors. The drains get clogged with plastic wastes, which prevent free flow water causing water logging every year.”

The top officials also told the representatives of different Urban Local Bodies to bring innovation in the waste management system.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Tripura Pollution Control Board BK Agarwal told the ULB representatives to submit small projects related to waste management. “The state pollution control board is ready to provide funds for small waste management projects. We shall also provide logistic support by connecting ULBs with recyclers. We have to ensure that single use plastic should be completely avoided from everyday life.”

Agarwal also discussed how plastic has endangered the whole ecological balance both in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

