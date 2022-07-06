Agartala: What can be more joyous than seeing your children clear a crucial exam? Clearing the exam yourself!

Shila Rani, 53, is unlikely to forget the day she and her two daughters: Rajasree Das and Jayasree Das, cleared the Tripura Board of Secondary Education exams with good grades.

Shila Das, an employee of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, could not hide her happiness. “I am proud that I could succeed in the exams and my elderly mother could witness it in their lifetimes. I could not invest much time in my studies, but despite that, I could manage to clear the exam, which is a big achievement,” she told EastMojo.

Shila Das was married at a tender age, which put a stop to her attempts to study. After losing her husband a few years back, she raised her daughters alone.

One of her daughters, Jayasree Das, said the ‘triple success’ was a blessing of Maa Kali. “She wanted to appear in the exams, but could not do so due to her busy engagements. When we were preparing for higher secondary, we encouraged her to appear for Madhyamik. She accepted and did very well,” Jayasree said.

Shila Rani Das obtained 221 out of 500, while her daughters Rajasree and Jayasree scored 250 and 328 respectively in the exams.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education published results for the Higher Secondary and Madhyamik exams on Wednesday. Altogether, 43,294 candidates comprising 20,787 boys and 22,507 girls appeared in the Madhyamik examinations in 2022.

On the other hand, in total, 28,931 total candidates appeared in the HS+2 examination conducted by the Tripura Board.

