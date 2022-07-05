Agartala: Tripura Police on Monday arrested the prime suspect in the sensational double murder case and produced him before the Court with a prayer for seven days police remand.

The Court, considering the police’s investigation report, sent the accused Rohit Kumar Sinha (33) to five days in police custody, Additional Public Prosecutor Dilip Debnath said on Monday.

He said, “After arrest, he was produced before the court with a forwarding seeking seven days police remand for interrogation. The Court hearing the arguments of both the sides felt that police had submitted sufficient evidence against him which validates arrest. The Court granted Police remand of five days. The accused would be produced before the Court on July 09.”

However, sources in the police department said the dual murder was a fallout of a money-related dispute between Rohit and the deceased duo.

Two persons, identified as Puspak Saha (31) and Basudeb Debbarma (32), both residents of Adviser Chowmuhani on the outskirts of Agartala, were brutally murdered and their bodies were dumped at an isolated area close to Durga Chowdhury Para graveyard in Agartala, police said on Sunday.

Police sources, however, said that prima facie evidence revealed that they were murdered somewhere else, and in order to conceal evidence, the bodies were dumped near the burial ground.

“As per the preliminary investigation we came to know that Rohit was working as a manager of a drug rehabilitation center. Puspak Saha and Basudeb Debbarma were working as agents for the same center. They were responsible for bringing new patients in lieu of hefty commission,” said a top police official.

According to the confession of the prime accused, both Saha and Debbarma had started charging more money, which Sinha and his boss Babul Debbarma did not like.

“Reportedly, both Saha and Debbarma were supposed to get a huge amount of money as commission from the rehabilitation center but owner Babul Debbarma was reluctant to pay them the money. The dispute took an ugly turn when Sinha became very angry with the duo and the incident took place. The whole story is yet to be clear but we hope soon the mystery will be unfolded,” said the top officer.

