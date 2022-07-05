Agartala: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that government officials of crucial departments should have a sound knowledge of tribal languages, especially Kokborok, so that the people of tribal-dominated regions can freely communicate regarding their grievances and issues without any hassle.

Addressing a certificate-distribution programme of the state government’s Group A, Group B and Group C employees, the minister also asserted that the government was keen to promote and protect the Kokborok language so that it can become an alternate language for conversation in government offices.

“A series of steps have been undertaken by the state government to enrich the Kokborok language through its introduction in the school level, appointing post graduate teachers for higher secondary level, and most importantly in college levels we are appointing professors through Tripura Public Service commission,” he said.

He said, “In a unique step, the Department of Kokborok launched a special Kokborok training program for the employees of Group A, Group B and Group C employees. The objective is clear: People of tribal-dominated areas should not be hesitant to highlight their problems before the authorities. Language is a strong medium and it creates a strong bond of understanding which no other medium can create.”

According to Nath, a total of hundred officials have been enrolled for the course in the first batch of training. “All the officials have undergone a 40-day training module online. Lessons were taught on the weekdays and holidays too. On completion, an exam was conducted where 35 out of the hundred officials passed with flying colors. This will be a continuous process, more officials in the days to come would be brought under the purview of the scheme,” he added.

According to Nath, a total of 22 senior Kokborok professors have been appointed along with 14 post-graduate teachers for schools.

