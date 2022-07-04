Agartala: Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly and chairman of traditional Kharchi Puja committee Ratan Chakraborty on Monday said the state tourism department is planning to develop a range of tourism infrastructure in and around the ‘Temple of 14 deities’ situated at the old Agartala block in the suburbs of Agartala.

“We have already handed over some areas to the tourism department where several modern facilities to woo tourists will be installed. The demarcation is being done and we hope soon the temple founded by the great Manikya dynasty would take the shape of premier tourist destination in the days to come,” Chakraborty told EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that a project has also been forwarded to the central government for the development of the century-old temple that the government is waiting to get a green signal.

Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two years, the traditional Kharnchi Puja and fair, touted as the festival cohesion between the tribal and non-tribal communities of Tripura, will be organized in a grand manner at the temple premises. For the past two years, the fair could not be organized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chakraborty also warned the lakhs of devotees scheduled to visit the temple during the week-long Kharchi Puja and festival to follow the Covid-appropriate behavior.

He said, “The festival will begin on July 7. Union Minister Pratima Bhaumik, Tribal Welfare Minister Ram Pada Jamatia and other guests will inaugurate the festival. We anticipate the festival this year will draw a record crowd since people are eagerly waiting for the fair for the last two years.”

He said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place with over 150 scouts and guides engaged in crowd management and deployment of adequate numbers of TSR and Police personnel across the area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“A special magic show will also be organized on July 12, the day before the conclusion of the festival and over 1,500 artists from different Northeastern states will present the week-long cultural extravaganza during the festival,” he added.

Chakraborty further added, “To ensure that the food stalls do not serve poor quality food stuff to the devotees, a food-safety mobile van would be there to keep an eye on the nutritious values of the food. Around 800 stalls will be erected in the temple premises which are slated to be distributed through lottery.”

Also read: Man sneaks into West Bengal CM’s residence, spends night

Trending Stories









