Agartala: Two persons were brutally killed by unidentified miscreants and the bodies were dumped at an isolated area close to Durga Chowdhury Para graveyard in Tripura’s Agartala, police said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Puspak Saha (31) and Basudeb Debbarma (32), both residents of Adviser Chowmuhani on the outskirts of Agartala.

The twin murder has sparked tension in the area.

The bodies were first spotted by the locals lying beside the bushes on Sunday.

According to locals, the injury marks were visible on both bodies and their hands were tied up. The bodies were found very close to the local burial ground, an area that rarely sees public footfall, they said.

Speaking on the issue, Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police West Tripura, said, “Both the bodies have been identified. The investigation office is verifying the available details. Further details regarding the case are still awaited.”

According to sources, a team of police led by an officer in charge Bodhjhungnagar police station, reached the spot soon after receiving the information. SDPO New Capital Complex Paramita Pandey also reached the crime scene.

Speaking to the media, Pandey said, “We received a call from locals at around 12:30. The police were informed that two bodies were found at DC Para and accordingly we have visited the spot.”

On being asked about the police’s investigation, she said, “Investigation is underway, the bodies would be sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.”

Police sources, however, said that prima facie evidence revealed that they were murdered somewhere else, and in order to conceal evidence, the bodies were dumped near the burial ground.

“Severe injury marks on head, shoulder, belly, ears and other parts of the body could be noticed. It seems that the injuries were inflicted by repeated blows of some blunt weapon. All the circumstantial evidence has been sent for scientific examination and the forensic team has been also pressed into action to trace the criminals,” said sources.

A top police official said, “We came to know that they have some links with the drug peddling nexus. All the aspects of the cases are being explored. We have also gathered some inputs regarding their movement in the area. Our team is looking forward to connect the dots to unearth the mystery surrounding the double murder.”

