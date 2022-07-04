Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be formally administered the oath of office and secrecy on July 8 as he tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha member on Monday.

Saha reached New Delhi Monday morning after attending the party’s national executive meeting held at Hyderabad. He had submitted his resignation to the Chairman of the Upper House and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty was responding to media queries pertaining to CM’s swearing in on the sidelines of a press conference at the Old Agartala Block Premises.

“The Chief Minister has tendered his resignation and he will be sworn in as a member of the Tripura Legislative assembly on the 8th of July,” said Chakraborty.

Even as Saha registered a stellar victory in his maiden electoral battle, he could not be administered the oath of office as he was yet to resign as Rajya Sabha member.

As per the existing norms, Saha got a 14-day time period to resign as the Rajya Sabha member to officially take charge as the leader of house in Tripura assembly.

Chakraborty said that NDA’s nominee for Presidential elections Draupadi Murmu will be visiting that state on July 5 to seek votes from the elected representatives of the state.

“She will meet all the MLAs, MPs and ministers at Hotel Polo Towers to seek their support for the elections,” he added.

