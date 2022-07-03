Agartala: Unakoti district hospital at Kailashahar witnessed chaotic scenes after a mother and her new-born twin babies died due to post-delivery health complications late on Friday night.

Rattled by the incident, kin of the deceased reportedly attempted to attack the on-duty medical officers and staff. Security arrangements have been tightened with heavy deployment of police and TSR troops in and around the hospital to avert any untoward incident.

According to sources, deceased Sathi Deb Malakar was suffering from acute breathing complications for the past few days. “The family organised a baby-shower ritual on Friday. After lunch, her health condition reportedly deteriorated. In no time, her family members took her to the Unakoti district hospital for immediate medical attention. As time passed by, her health condition worsened,” sources said.

The on-duty hospital staff informed Dr Chiranjib Deb, but the mother passed away before the doctor reached the hospital. The doctor tried his best to save the babies, but the posthumous delivery was unsuccessful.

On hearing about the incident, family members of the deceased reached the hospital. Her family members blamed the hospital authorities for medical negligence. Gradually, more crowds started to gather at the hospital, creating a ruckus at the hospital.

To avert any unwarranted incident, massive security was deployed across the hospital premises. Family members of the deceased claimed that had the doctors informed them about the complication, she could have been referred to a better hospital.

She was in the hospital for several hours but the doctors did not inform them, the family members claimed.

