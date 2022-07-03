Agartala: A pall of gloom descended across Tripura after the mortal remains of army jawans – Sanjay Debnath and Prashanta Kumar Deb – were flown back to Agartala from Manipur on Sunday. The duo lost their lives with fellow soldiers during the massive landslide at a territorial army camp located in Manipur’s Noney district last Wednesday night.

The mortal remains of the jawans reached MBB Airport in Agartala around 9 am and were later taken to Assam Rifles headquarters for the wreath-laying event. On completion of the event, the mortal remains were taken to the residences of the deceased.

Sanjay Debnath, who was posted as in charge of the security of 107 Territorial Army in Manipur’s Noney district, hailed from Baidya Dighi in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. On the other hand, Prasanta Kumar Deb was a resident of Arundhati Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala city. Deb’s ancestral home is at Kalyanpur in the Khowai district of Tripura.

Family members of deceased soldier Prasanta Deb vividly recounted the last call they received from him. “He was supposed to arrive home very soon on leave. On Wednesday night, he spoke to his daughter over the phone. Since Thursday he could not be reached. Later, we received information about the landslides at the area where he is posted. On Friday, we were informed by the officials concerned that his body was retrieved from the debris,” said Deb’s father-in-law. He is survived by his wife who works in Tripura police and a 13-year-old child.

Later, the mortal remains were sent to their respective residences. Hundreds participated in the funeral journey of the army jawans in solidarity with the grief-stricken families.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and leaders of different political parties cutting across party lines extended condolences to the bereaved families.

State police personnel also organised a wreath-laying ceremony at Police Reserve Field AD Nagar to pay their last tributes to the soldiers. Later, the mortal remains were cremated with full honour.

