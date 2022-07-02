Agartala: Teachers Eligibility Test-qualified job aspirants on Saturday staged protests in front of the residence of Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, demanding an immediate recruitment drive for 3,600 aspirants who qualified last year.

The protestors gheraoed the residence of the minister and sought clarification regarding clouds of uncertainty hovering over their future. The minister, however, said that all the aspirants would be recruited phase-wise before Durga Puja.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the issue, one of the protesters said, “We qualified for the TET exams last year, but since then no recruitment drive has been initiated in the state education department. Earlier, the authorities used to say due to the dearth of qualified people, a large number of posts are lying vacant in the department. But, today we are struggling for jobs despite having all the necessary qualifications.”

He said that nearly 30,000 posts are lying vacant in the State Education Department. “We want a specific clarification from the education minister regarding our future, otherwise we will continue to protest,” the protester added.

Accordingly, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath spoke to a delegation of the protestors and assured them that steps are afoot to absorb all the TET qualified aspirants in phases.

“Recruiting all the qualified aspirants together is impossible for any government. We have told them to keep patience. Once Chief Minister Manik Saha arrives from his Delhi tour, we shall sit together in presence of the Finance Minister to finalize the process. Without finance’s concurrence, it will be hard for us to make any decision,” said Nath.

Nath assured of resolving the issue before Durga Puja. “ Very soon 600 teachers will be recruited. We are not saying that there is no shortage of teachers in the state government schools. But, the recruitment process should be persistent. We have released postings of over 200 graduate and post-graduate teachers in the last couple of days. So, we are trying to fill up the gap as soon as possible,” said Nath.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reacting to the protest TET qualified aspirants, Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman slammed the government for not having any clear vision. “They have no vision. When there was a dearth of qualified aspirants, we didn’t have qualified people to apply for the teaching job. Today, when our youth are capable of getting jobs, the minister is shying away. Many NET, SLET-qualified youths are sitting idle at home. How can you create a solid generation next if our skilled human resources remain underutilised?” asked Barman.

Also read: Climate: Even briefly overshooting 2°C will cause permanent damage

Trending Stories









