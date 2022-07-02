Agartala: Several devotees sustained injuries in separate incidents that took place across different parts of Tripura during the Rath Yatra celebrations on Friday.

One such incident was reported at Debdaru in South Tripura district. A widely circulated video of the incident showed an elephant that was brought to pull the chariot of Lord Jagganath losing control and running amok in the main market, following which the chariot fell down on the road.

Police sources said three persons sustained severe injuries and were accordingly shifted to hospitals at Jolaibari and Santirbazar for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant that was pulling the wooden chariot ran out of fear because of the fire flames from a nearby shop. Later, the mahout succeeded in taming the elephant, but the incident played a spoilsport in the celebration of the festival.

In another incident, a Tripura State Rifles Jawan sustained injuries when the elephant tasked to pull the chariot lost its temper. However, prompt action by the authorities brought the situation under control.

Speaking on the issue, Officer in Charge, Baikhora Police Station Uttam Koloi said, “The TSR jawan sustained minor injuries when the elephant tried to snatch the ropes attached to the chariot. It was, however, calmed down with the timely intervention of the authorities.”

Another incident took place at Udaipur where three persons were injured when the top edge of the chariot broke and fell down upon the devotees in front of RK Pur police station.

Among the injured persons, two were discharged after first aid but one of them reportedly sustained grave injuries.

“The 65-year-old devotee has been identified as Minati Saha. She is under medical care at a local hospital,” said SDPO Udaipur Dhruba Nath.

