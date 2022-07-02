Agartala: The Tripura government in collaboration with the National Horticultural Board have taken up a project to develop a host of infrastructure in the Sepahijala district to cut down the spoilage of the queen variety of pineapple.

As per the special scheme, facilities like storage, sorting, grading and packing would be installed in selected areas of the district so that farmers can preserve their crops for a longer period, said officials on Saturday.

Speaking to EastMojo, Dipak Baidya, assistant director, state horticulture department, said, “We have taken up a comprehensive plan for assisting the farmers with all kinds of post-harvest facilities. The efforts are being made in such a way that pineapple growers can be empowered to sell their products in a larger market with the least threat of spoilage.”

Explaining the thrust area of the initiative, Baidya said, “Since pineapple is a perishable crop, the farmers fail to sell their entire production. Through this special cluster development program, several advanced facilities like sorting, grading and packing will be set up in the district. This will help the farmers preserve the crop for a longer time. At the same time, efforts would be initiated to involve some agencies who will work as the marketing partners.”

Sources in the department said, a total of Rs 65 crore has been earmarked for the ambitious project that is going to benefit as many as 2,500 farmers of the region.

“Pineapple is grown across the state but the main reason behind developing the infrastructure in Sepahijala is because of the density of production. A large number of farmers from both tribal and non-tribal communities are engaged in pineapple cultivation here,” said a source.

Baidya further added that efforts are afoot to include pineapple in listed crops of MGNREGA. “We have several schemes for expansion of cropland. The annual production of the crop now stands at 1.44 lakh metrics, which is many times the total production recorded in the previous years. Initiatives have also been undertaken to include pineapple in the MGNREGA scheme but some criteria are required to be fulfilled for it,” he said.

