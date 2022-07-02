Agartala: TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman launched a scathing attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for turning its hallmark slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” into a mere lip service.

According to Debbarman, the BJP-IPFT combine, which is in power in Tripura, doesn’t pay any attention towards the funding of TTAADC, while more than sufficient funds are being pumped in other elected bodies ruled by the BJP.

Addressing a day-long workshop of party’s youth wing YTF (Youth Tipra Federation) organized here in Agartala, Debbarman said, “The funding pattern says it all. Agartala Municipal Corporation is receiving more than sufficient funds, while the Tribal District Council spread across 75 percent of the state’s geographical area is being deprived of adequate funds by the state government.”

He said this attitude of depriving the needy people is a chronic problem persistent since the last 70 years.

“People living in TTAADC areas are struggling for basics. Their survival is at stake. The apathy is visible. For the indigenous people, the government has schemes of providing pigs, goats and cows, while for children of posh areas in Agartala, laptops, computers are being provided by the government. The sheer indifference becomes obvious through these schemes,” said Debbarman.

Urging his followers to unite and make their movement successful, Debbarman said, “The next six months are very crucial. The 13 lakh Tiprasas of the state belonging to 20 communities have to come under the same roof and raise their voice for their rights. Our voice must reach the Prime Minister of India.”

He said, “All must remember, our fight is not against any community. Bengali, Manipuri, Muslims et al; we are not fighting against them. Our fight is to convince the government of India for our demand of Greater Tipraland.”

Debbarman also lauded YTF for its extraordinary humanitarian services across the state during the crisis.

