Agartala: The Khowai district court of Tripura on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a person convicted of rape and murder of a 5-year-old minor girl.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate Shankari Das sentenced convict Kali Kumar Tripura (35) to death for the most heinous crime he committed on February 22, 2021.

According to the available information, the incident took place at Duski village under Teliamura police station of Khowai district. Initially, the minor girl was missing from the village and her family lodged a missing diary in the local police station, a few days after she went missing on February 26.

The police picked up accused Kali Kumar Tripura as a suspect in the case and detained him for interrogation. Although Tripura denied any links with the case at the first place, he confessed to his crime when police succeeded in collecting more evidence against Tripura.

He informed the police that he raped and killed the victim. The body was later recovered tied to a tree in a nearby jungle.

Accordingly, the cops registered a case against Kali Kumar Tripura under IPC section 376 (A), (B), 302, 301 and section six of the POCSO act.

The police filed the charge sheet on March 25, 2021, to begin the trial in the case. SI Bidweshwari Sinha discharged the responsibility of the investigating officer in the case.

The Court recorded statements of as many as 35 witnesses and based on all the evidence, including autopsy and forensic reports, the Court pronounced Kali Kumar Tripura alias Abhijit guilty.

Judicial Magistrate Shankari Das, while pronouncing the verdict, said that such kinds of crimes call for death penalty and the same is being awarded to the convict.

