Agartala: Ex-MLA and senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha on Wednesday alleged that the attacks on Congress party workers were going on unabated across the state and several party workers are still receiving treatment at different hospitals.

“We have been trying to connect with our party workers who have fallen prey to the fatal attacks by the ruling BJP. Several houses were reduced to ashes, people were roughed up inhumanly. Even women were beaten up in public for a common crime of supporting the Indian National Congress,” said Saha.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tripura Pradesh Congress met Rosana Begum, a dedicated Congress worker who was mercilessly thrashed by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday midnight.

On Tuesday, Bagma resident Rosana Begum was at home with her children when she was attacked.

“The BJP-backed miscreants thrashed her so severely that her right hand was broken. She somehow saved her children by begging for mercy. She had been admitted to GBP hospital for better treatment on Tuesday night,” said Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress President Rakhu Das.

Das said, “The BJP is doing all this driven by their fear of defeat. The death knell for the BJP rang the day Sudip Roy Barman emerged victorious braving all odds.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has written to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, seeking his intervention to compensate the violence-stricken families as per the provisions of the newly enacted law of the state’s home department.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that the Tripura Assembly passed a Bill relating to the recovery of damages to public and private property in 2021.

Referring to the two notifications published pertaining to the existent law, the newly elected legislator said, “As soon as the results of by-elections were declared, a series of violent and unprecedented incidents reported from different parts of the state. Private property of poor people were reduced to ashes. In this regard, I would like to request the officials concerned of the Home Department to take appropriate measures. And, I would also draw your attention towards generating public awareness regarding the existing laws.”

