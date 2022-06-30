Agartala: Information and Cultural Affairs department Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday claimed that a political understanding between the Congress and the CPIM is inevitable prior to the election and it would be the “most disgraceful political combine in the history of Tripura”.

The minister, who is considered to be one of the next generation leaders of the saffron party, said, “You will see, as the 2023 elections draw nearer, the CPIM and Congress shall progress further to give their shadow alliance a formal shape. It is almost clear with the appeal of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury’s response to it.”

Slamming the opposition parties for “crossing all the limits of disgrace”, Chowdhury said, “This alliance will always be the most disgraceful political understanding as leaders of both the parties have forgotten the prolonged bloodletting political rivalry that existed for decades.”

According to Chowdhury, the secret understanding between the CPIM and the Congress became obvious with the victory of Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman in 6-Agartala constituency.

“As per my internal assessment, the BJP candidate was supposed to get around 15,000 votes, while CPIM and Congress would have got 10,000 to 13,000. But what we saw after the results were declared, a large chunk of CPIM voters voted for the Congress en masse. We have received the vote share we predicted but the Congress swept around 6-7,000 votes, leaving us behind. We have to understand that the BJP was not defeated by any organizational mettle; it was the tacit vote transfer that helped the Congress win the seat,” said Chowdhury while addressing a thanksgiving event organized at Agartala constituency.

The minister also urged the party workers to revitalize the organization for the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Before the elections, the BJP’s defeat was the talk of the town. People said if elections are held in a free and fair manner, even our CM will taste defeat from his home constituency and the CPIM will emerge victorious in Jubarajnagar assembly constituency. All predictions fell flat on the result day,” said the minister.

Other senior ministers and CM Dr Manik Saha also addressed the closed-door session of the party workers after Chowdhury’s address.

