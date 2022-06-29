Agartala: A-20-year old college student was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by four persons in Kakraban area under the Gomati district of Tripura. The victim girl hails from a village in a nearby district.

A specific complaint was filed with the Melaghar police station against the accused persons. However, no arrests had been made so far.

According to available information, prime accused Jahangir Hossain along with three of his accomplices abducted the girl from a fuel pump in her village. She was brought to the house of the accused at Kakraban.

Later, the girl was raped by four persons. Speaking to the media persons, the victim girl said that she was forcefully picked up in a car near a petrol pump in her village and brought to Kakraban’s Hadra village on Monday.

“I was tortured by Jahangir and his three friends the whole night,” she said.

She also said that she had filed an FIR with the local police station. Local sources said the victim was initially rescued by the members of Hindu Jagaran Mancha, a Hindu right wing organization.

Members of the organization with the help of police personnel raided the residence of Jahangir Hossain and rescued the girl from the clutches of perpetrators.

“The accused persons succeeded in giving slip to the cops. They fled away hours before the police raid. The police are, however, trying to catch the accused persons through repeated raids,” said a source in the local police.

However, no one from the police department could be reached for an official statement on the issue.

