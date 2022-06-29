Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that persistent railway service for seamless transportation of agricultural goods from the state is a must for enabling farmers to reap higher benefits in the long term.

Dr Saha also felt that farmers should adopt progressive methods of farming as new-age agriculture has opened multiple windows of income for farmers.

Addressing the inaugural session of Integrated Pack House at Nagicherra, Dr Saha said, “Union Minister of State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary is here among us. He has underlined the importance of railway connectivity exclusively for farmers and how it is helping farmers of distant areas getting benefited by this. We have realized that market linkage is the key to yield higher prices and thus the government is trying hard to make farmers able to sell their products in markets of high demand.”

He said, “To ensure that the supply chain remains unhampered, the railway linkage through Kisan rails should be persistent. We hope the central government will be able to extend this logistic support to Tripura farmers.”

According to Dr Saha, in cropland spread over 1.23 lakh hectare, the state annually produces 14.50 metric tons of horticultural products that include different kinds of spices, pineapple, mango, fruits and flowers of different varieties.

Dr Saha also said that the state government is leaving no stones unturned to uplift the socio-economic status of farmers by putting extra emphasis on the economic front.

“Tripura government took a pioneer attempt to start state sponsored paddy procurement. When it started, the farmers used to get a little over Rs 18 as MSP for per kilogram of paddy. This year, the price has been increased to Rs 19.40 per Kg and next year, we are planning to fix the price at Rs 20.40 per Kg. So, the attempt to make sure that farmers get the deserved prices is visible from the end of state government. We shall continue to bring new schemes for farmers”, said Dr Saha.

Union Minister Kailash Chowdhury said, “The new Integrated Pack House inaugurated today is very important infrastructure if seen from the point of view of farmers. Products like pineapple, mango, etc., can be stored here for two months without any threat of spoilage. This will help the state increase its production capabilities and turn out to be a good source of horticultural products.”

Deputy Director Horticulture Research Complex Nagicherra Rajib Ghosh said, “The new pack house has a capacity of 10 Metric Tons per shift. One shift is equal to 12 hours and facilities like grading and sorting have been installed in the project.”

