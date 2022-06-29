Agartala: In a shocking development, Delhi Police detained former Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia for allegedly molesting a tribal student from the state. He was taken into police custody from Delhi Tripura Bhawan. The victim girl is, reportedly, staying at the Tripura Bhawan.

Joint Resident Commissioner Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi, Ranjit Das communicated the incident to the Tripura government through a formal letter. According to the letter, Police reached Tripura Bhawan on Tuesday night to record the statement of the victim and based on her complaint Jamatia was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

“It is to inform that a team of Delhi police had visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday night and met the victim girl (Name not disclosed) who is a student studying in Delhi and staying in Bhawan temporarily. They recorded her statement regarding her complaint against Shri Mevar Kr Jamatia, MLA. The police team visited again in the early morning and took the victim girl (name not disclosed) and Shri Mevar Kr Jamatia to the police station. This is for information and necessary action please,” the letter undersigned by Das reads.

This is a developing story…

