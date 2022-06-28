Agartala: Kishore Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Tripura Cricket Association on Tuesday confirmed that Bengal cricketer Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha is eager to ink an agreement with the association to represent the state in Ranji Trophy.

Saha, a middle-order wicket-keeper batsman used to play from Bengal earlier. However, he refused to continue his stint with Bengal citing personal reasons despite the Cricket Association of Bengal requesting him to reconsider his decision.

The ace middle-order batsman made his debut for the Indian cricket team in South Africa in a test match in 2010. He played his maiden ODI match in the same year. In the short format, Saha has been playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League of late. TCA sources said Saha’s arrival in the Tripura squad is a big boost for the state.

“When a big cricketer is playing for your state, players get a lot of things to learn from him. The way big players deal with the pressure situations in the field are some key tactics players should understand and adopt in their future endeavours”, said Das.

The TCA office bearer also informed EastMojo that Saha would be arriving here in Tripura very soon. “The agreement is getting ready. He will be arriving here in the state within a few days to formally sign the agreement. If things went as per plans, he will represent Tripura from the next Ranji season”, said Das. Das also said that the TCA is in talks with some national-level women players as well.

“Earlier, Tripura was on the Indian map but no one knew about us. Sportsmen like Dipa Karmakar and Somdeb Debbarman made Tripura proud. The TCA’s motive is clear, we want our players to play national and international cricket. We are also in touch with some very good women players. If they agree, they will also play for the state”, said Das.

