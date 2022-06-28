Agartala: In a tragic incident, an activist of Tripura Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) sustained grave injuries on his face and eyes while bursting fireworks during the BJP’s victory celebrations in front of Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

The BJYM activist, who sustained serious injuries after the cracker exploded in his hands, has been identified as Kathamrita Ghosh. He is a resident of Agartala’s Ramnagar.

As per reports, he was immediately rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala and was later shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, Ghosh was among the BJP youth wing leaders celebrating the party’s victory in a grand manner. During the celebration, he tried to light a firecracker and it burst on his face.

Spokesperson of Tripura BJYM Amlan Mukherjee said, “He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. As per the last report, he has been referred to Kolkata for severe injuries on his right eye. Hospital sources said that his condition was critical and thus he had been referred to Kolkata for advanced medical attention.”

The BJP has won three of the four seats in the by-elections in Tripura. The BJP youth wing organized a victory rally to celebrate the party’s win.

