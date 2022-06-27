Agartala: A three-member AICC team led by senior MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday called on Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha regarding the alleged attack on party workers and leaders after by-poll results were announced on June 26.

The team also met Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha who was among the 19 people injured in the clash that broke out between workers of the party and the ruling BJP in front of the grand old party’s headquarters here, TPCC media in charge Asish Kumar Saha said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan later, Chowdhury said, “The Chief Minister has given us time and patiently heard all our grievances. He has assured us of full support and in case of any emergency, his doors are open for our leaders. We thank him for his hospitality and positive attitude towards the opponent.”

“But”, Chowdhury said, “What raised our eyebrows was the Chief Minister response. He said that he is still struggling to get hold of everything and he is trying hard to ensure that peace is restored everywhere. He has confessed before us that he does not support violence; this culture has to go from the state. We have registered our complaint with the Chief Minister hoping that no such incident would happen again.”

Chowdhury said, “We are also advising our party workers to be calm and if they see any injustice meted out against them, they should report to police. But, it does not mean we shall leave the political space for the BJP to dominate. We shall never compromise with our political rights.”

The Congress delegation also met TPCC president Birajit Sinha at his residence and visited the injured party workers at GBP Hospital, Agartala.

In the by-elections to four assembly seats, the BJP won three and the Congress one. The CM is one of the three winning candidates of the saffron party.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The BJP has unleashed terror across the state. The party’s district headquarters in Khowai and a party office in South Tripura’s Belonia subdivision were set on fire on Sunday, Asish Kumar Saha said.

The three AICC members arrived in Agartala on Monday to assess the situation following the clash.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury condemned the “attack” on the opposition leaders and workers since the announcement of the by-election.

Our party office was ransacked at North Tripura’s Halflong area. We heard that the vehicles of IPFT MLA Brishketu Debbarma and another leader were torched at Khowai on Sunday. We appeal to the police to stop the violence immediately and arrest the attackers,” he said.

The ruling BJP, however, denied allegations that the party’s workers attacked opposition activists.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was the Congress that had started the violence in Agartala after winning one seat yesterday. Every person has the right to self-defence. If the opposition continues violence, BJP workers will resist, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

He said that Chief Minister Manik Saha has already asked the police to handle the situation with iron hands to maintain law and order.

Also read: India records 45% jump in daily Covid count with 17,073 new cases

Trending Stories









