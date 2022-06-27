Agartala : In the wake of the post-poll violence which broke out in several parts of Tripura on Sunday, the Agartala Sadar administration has clamped section 144 CrPC in Agartala city.

On Sunday, SDM Sadar Ashim Saha imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, restricting the assembly of people within the city areas. The decision was taken by the administration to control the situation from spiralling further.

The orders were issued in the wake of a clash between BJP and Congress workers that took place in Agartala city leaving around 20 people, including state Congress chief Birajit Sinha, injured.

As per the orders, a set of special restrictions had been imposed such as no pillion riders in motorcycles, collection of brick bats has been strictly restricted, more than two motorcycles are not allowed to run along each other, among others.

Notably, Agartala city on Sunday witnessed yet another ugly show of post-poll violence as clashes broke out between the supporters of Congress and the BJP hours after the declaration of by-poll results.

Several political party activists of both sides sustained injuries during the clashes.

