Agartala: Tripura Leader of opposition Manik Sarkar on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha won the elections banking on large-scale rigging and proxy voting in his constituency. The results of the elections could not be considered as the people’s expression towards the ruling party because the voters were not allowed to cast their votes free of any intimidation, he added.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to violence-affected families, Sarkar said, “What is happening today in the state is before everyone. Whom should we approach with our grievances as the person holding the post of Chief Minister himself won the elections due to mass-scale forged voting?”

Sarkar lamented that the voters had been threatened, terrified and attacked at the first place during elections and, after the BJP’s victory, once again the general people are at the receiving end of violence.

Meanwhile, senior CPIM leaders staged a road blockade at Shyamali Bazar as three shops belonging to CPIM workers were set on fire on Sunday night.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “The by-elections results triggered violence across the state with triumphant BJP pressing its terror squads into action. We have been getting reports till Monday midnight that houses, shops, vehicles or other properties of opposition party workers are either being looted, ransacked or set ablaze. This ugly show of lawlessness is what the BJP calls its victory celebration.”

Chowdhury also claimed that to satisfy the BJP’s political purpose, the party is misleading the gullible unemployed youth to adopt their way of violence uncritically.

“Those who are involved in these violent attacks are brainwashed into believing that violence is the only way of politics. They are so isolated from the people that violence is left as the only weapon for them to keep themselves at the helm of affairs. But, mark my words, days of BJP are numbered in Tripura,” he added.

