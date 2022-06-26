Agartala: The bumpy coalition between the Indigenous Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the BJP has finally snowballed into a full-fledged split in the tribal party.

The ‘youth’ faction, believed to be close to ousted president Mevar Kumar Jamatia, has formally announced joining Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA Motha, a regional political party, ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

The joining event will be on July 2, IPFT leader Dhananjoy Tripura told reporters on Saturday.

On the other hand, IPFT Supremo NC Debbarma, who led the coup against ousted president Mevar Kumar Jamatia to retain his post, announced that the party would resume movement about the separate statehood demand.

Addressing a press at Agartala Press Club, Debbarma said, “The IPFT leaders will stage a demonstration at the National Capital demanding separate statehood status for the sixth schedule areas. The protests will be on August 23, the day observed as Tipraland Statehood Demand Day.”

He said that a range of key issues relating to strengthening the party’s organisational had been discussed during the meeting. “The CEC has unanimously decided to resume our movement for the separate state, which is our key demand,” said Debbarma.

Meanwhile, senior tribal leader Aghore Debbarma, who once left the IPFT to join TIPRA, returned to his old party in the presence of NC Debbarma.

Several youth leaders of the IPFT youth leaders, who were close to former minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, said they were disappointed with the role of NC Debbarma, and they were joining TIPRA on July 2.

“The IPFT party has been divided into two parallel groups. Mevar Kumar Jamatia was elected as per the party’s constitution, but NC Debbarma seized the party’s power by breaking the traditional system. He has announced himself as the self-proclaimed president, which is wrong,” said one of the rebel leaders.

Reacting to the issue, Mevar Kumar Jamatia said that he was unaware of the development and he could comment after consultation with the young leaders who were sidelined.

