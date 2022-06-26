Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura emerged victorious in three out four assembly constituencies that went to polls on June 23, retaining the key 8-Bardowali seat from where Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha contested.

Dr Saha secured a thumping majority, defeating rival candidates with a substantial margin. On the other hand, strongman Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman also retained his bastion 6-Agartala, causing an electoral drubbing for BJP candidate Dr Ashok Sinha.

The lotus has also bloomed in 46-Surma (Dhalai district) and 57-Jubarajnagar (North Tripura district) assembly constituencies as saffron party’s women candidates Swapna Das Paul and Malina Debnath won the respective seats with a good margin.

BJP’s victory of Jubarajnagar also dealt a big blow to the opposition Left Front as its strength in the assembly has been reduced to 15 from 16. The by-polls at Jubarajnagar were necessitated after veteran CPIM MLA and former speaker of Tripura legislative assembly Ramendra Chandra Debnath died of age-related ailments at Kolkata during his treatment.

The number of BJP’s women legislators now stands at five from three while the total number of women MLAs leaped to six including CPIM’s Bijita Nath in the 60-member assembly constituency.

Opposition parties like the CPIM and All India Trinamool Congress drew a blank, failing to put up a strong fight in the much talked about by-polls.

Intriguingly, regional TIPRA that had fought its maiden assembly elections made significant gains in Surma assembly constituency by securing the second position after the BJP to push the CPIM to the third slot.

In Jubarajnagar, the CPIM did well but BJP candidate Malina Debnath took an invincible lead of 18,769 votes, while the CPIM candidate could only manage to bag 14,197 votes.

CM Dr Manik Saha bagged a total vote of 17,181 and Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha, who had won the seat for the last three elections, managed 11,077 votes in total. Left Front candidate Raghunath Sarkar bagged a little over 3,000 votes, while the Trinamool Congress failed to cross the thousand mark.

Former Minister and Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman retained his stronghold with 17,431 votes in total, while BJP candidate Ashok Sinha and CPIM candidate Krishna Majumder got 14,268 votes and 6,808 votes, respectively. The TMC’s share of vote was less than a thousand in 6-Agartala as well.

Barman’s victory helped the Congress open its account in the 60-member assembly constituency.

The Congress party, which was the principal opposition during the Left rule, did not have a single MLA in the assembly since 2018.

Meanwhile in Surma, BJP candidate Swapna Das Paul secured a stellar victory with 15,429 votes and TIPRA’s Baburam Satnami came second with 11,052 votes. CPIM candidate Anjan Das got 7,849 votes as per the results trends of 8th round of counting.

After his victory, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “I will do my best to make sure that this government can deliver as per the aspirations of people. The people of Tripura once again reposed their faith in the BJP and this shows how the BJP’s development oriented government model left its mark.”

On the victory of Sudip Roy Barman, Dr Saha said, “The calculation is simple. The tacit handshake between CPIM and Congress is visible through the results. The CPIM has significantly transferred their votes to ensure at least one victory of Congress.”

On his victory, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said, “This is not my victory; this victory signifies people’s anger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its fascistic tactics of preventing people from casting their mandate. I would like to thank the people of my constituency for once again showing trust in me.”

Barman also expressed his sharp disappointment over the results of 8-Bardowali and said that unlike 6-Agartala, people of 8-Bardowali could not resist the hooligans and due to excessive amounts of false voting the real mandate of people had been altered.

