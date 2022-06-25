Agartala: The Tripura government will promote earthen products as an alternative to plastic-made products for regular usage, said senior Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday.

“Over the years, the use of plastic is decreasing due to its ill impact on the environment. Today, elite societies prefer to use earthen products like cups and tumblers, and according to the choice of customers, five-star and three-star hotels have even started to serve water and tea in earthen cups. This new wave of popularity will also help the clay artisans of the state financially,” said Nath.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister spoke during a ported machine distribution event at Mohanpur in the West Tripura district.

A cluster of 40 artists received one porter machine free of cost after a ten-day training initiative undertaken by the Khadi Board.

He said, “Apart from the environmental aspect, increased demand for these products created employment scope for the clay artisans. To ensure that they can enhance the production to cope with the market demand, the state government, in collaboration with the Khadi Board, organised a ten-day training module for the artists, on completion of which they received a porter machine free of cost.”

Pradeep Rudra Paul, a master trainer appointed by Khadi Board, said, “The demand for earthen products that died out once upon a time is reviving in the market again. The porter machines help artisans increase the production of earthen utensils like pitchers, cups, tumblers etc.” Paul also said that a dedicated institution for training clay artisans will be set up soon at Mohanpur.

Also read: India, China discuss return of stranded students, resumption of direct flights

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









