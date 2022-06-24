On 23rd June 2022, Tripura saw by-polls in 4 constituencies of Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar with 78.58 per cent total votes cast till the last poll hour. As voting for the bye elections were underway, opposition parties alleged voters were being intimidated, harassed and prevented from casting their ballots.

Since the morning of voting day, various instances were witnessed – from stabbing of an off-duty police constable in Kunjaban area in Agartala to allegedly beating up of a journalist who tried to record footage of vote rigging. Even though the Election Commission had issued helpline numbers and a large-scale deployment of CRPF was witnessed in the state, many allegations were raised by voters of intimidation by the ruling party. Instances of fake voters queuing up in the polling booths and attacks on voters as well as their vehicles were also reported from many quarters.

Amidst a tense situation, a bright ray of sunshine was the active role of Tripura’s independent journalists who were bravely and courageously out in the field, covering the entire election process, and who also helped identify various fake voters who were present in the polling booths.

This helped in amplifying the role of Election Commission as well as the police to take a better stand in the situation. Independent media house namely The Social Bangla, which operates only via YouTube and Facebook, took an initiative to visit most of the polling booths in Agartala and Town Bordowali constituencies, and identify fake voters who were queuing up in the polling booths.

At a time when all opposition parties were alleging foul play and the election commission was unable to take proper action, the role that journalists in Tripura played has really been seen as an admirable and a bold attempt to protect the democratic rights of the citizens in Tripura.

Netizens across the state of Tripura are praising the journalism of the independent media in Tripura which is quite contrasting to the silent big media houses. This highlights the necessity and importance of small and independent journalists in society who can help bring out the truth which is otherwise buried because of vested interest and obligations of big corporates-owning mainstream media houses.

