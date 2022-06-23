Agartala: The highway connectivity through Assam-Agartala route has been restored, normalising traffic movement that was disrupted due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Meghalaya.

Carriers loaded with essentials, petroleum products and LPG have already started entering Tripura, Principal Secretary Tripura Transport Department L Darlong said on Wednesday.

“After June 20 afternoon, the traffic stumbled back to normalcy. Large number of LPG bullets, petrol and diesel-loaded vehicles crossed the Churaibari check-post today. Some vehicles are entering on Thursday. If weather conditions remain normal, we hope there would be no further disruption,” said Darlong.

Tripura was cut off from the rest of the country as heavy rains caused landslides on the crucial National Highway-6 that connects with National Highway-8 of Tripura.

Apprehensions were rife that long-term suspension in traffic movement through this route might result in a serious crisis of essentials in the domestic markets of Tripura.

However, prompt action was undertaken by the Meghalaya government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restore the road as soon as possible. Within a few days, the key roads for transportation were restored once again.

Speaking on the issue, sources in the Food and Civil supplies department said, “We have been monitoring the situation since the landslide and accordingly planned to use alternate paths if the traffic suspension lingered for more time. The FCI and IOCL were in constant touch with us as huge consignments of essentials were in transit. All of us have heaved a sigh of relief as things are normal now.”

Chief Minister Manik Saha has also written to the Central government seeking permission to use the Bangladesh route as a medium for smooth transportation of goods for the time being.

