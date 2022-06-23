Agartala: The High Court of Tripura on Wednesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of late Jamal Hossain, who allegedly died inside a police lock-up, and stated that the government cannot shy away from its responsibility of any custodial deaths.

Hossain reportedly died due to inhuman torture inside police lockup, advocate Purushuttam Roy Barman said.

Barman, who filed a plea on behalf of deceased Jamal Hossain’s family, said, “The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh within four weeks of time. The Court has also observed that the state government can’t disregard its responsibility towards the family members of a person who died in police custody.”

He said Hossain was found dead inside a police lock-up on June 14. A day before his death, he was picked up by police from his residence in Sonamura under Sepahijala district.

“He was mercilessly thrashed by the cops while being arrested from home. Later, he was once again tortured in the police lock-up. Next morning, the family members were informed by the police that he died of a cardiac arrest. Police’s argument was proved to be a made-up story as the post-mortem report of Jamal Hossain has shown that he had sustained grievous injuries, mainly on the lower part of the body,” said Barman.

Barman said, “Hossain had a bright future. He used to work in Dubai and on June 22 he was supposed to return, but the unfortunate incident claimed his life. His family members have filed separate FIRs against two police officials accusing them of murder charges.”

Barman further said that the Sonamura district Court did not entertain the case filed by the family members of Jamal Hossain and gave FRTs in favor of the cops. “We are filing a separate case in the High Court against the cops as well,” he added.

