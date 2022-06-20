Agartala: Split in the share of anti-BJP votes shall ultimately pave the way for BJP’s return to the helm of affairs and thus electorates of Tripura should cast their votes with a conscious mind anticipating the consequences, All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said Monday.

Addressing a press conference here in Agartala, Banerjee said, “The voters must introspect as to which opposition party fought from the ground against the worst-ever fascist rule of the BJP in the state. When Trinamool Congress resumed working in Tripura seriously, the principal opposition party of the state, CPIM, was silent and the Congress was nowhere on the ground. For the last 10 months, we suffered storms after storms but did not retreat. I would like to appeal to all the respected voters to please reconsider your decision for 30 seconds before casting your vote.”

According to Banerjee, any division in the opposition vote-share will help the BJP capture power with the minority share of consolidated votes.

“If the BJP alone bags 40 per cent of the total votes and the rest 60 per cent is divided among Trinamool Congress, Congress, TIPRA Motha and CPIM. It is like making a scope for the BJP to return to power. You have seen the Congress; the CPIM-ruled the state for 25 long years and the BJP which is in power now has crossed all limits of misgovernance. Trinamool is the only strong alternative to the BJP here in Tripura,” he added.

Branding the present Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha a “remote controlled” chief minister, Banerjee said Dr Manik Saha might have been a well-respected citizen of the state but he is “powerless”. The remote control of his powers is in the hands of the BJP high command sitting in Delhi, he added.

“On several occasions, Dr Manik Saha said he wants peace and he will never entertain leaders of his party indulging in violence. But the reality stands on starkly opposite grounds. Our candidates of 6-Agartala and 8-Bordowali constituencies had been attacked. In Surma, the BJP-backed goons did not even spare a 5-year-old child and what was his crime? His family members joined the Trinamool Congress,” said Banerjee, adding that he (CM Dr Manik Saha) may be a new mask, but everything remained the same.

Banerjee also spoke about a host of issues from Tripura’s poor health infrastructure to high unemployment rate, and sought the people’s support for the TMC. Later, he left for a public rally at Surma under Dhalai district of Tripura.

