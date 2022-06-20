Agartala: Congress Working Committee Member and AICC in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar on Sunday said that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma should apologize to the people of Tripura for making false promises before the 2018 assembly elections.

“He should have a cup of tea, and apologize for his past deeds. He was instrumental when the poll manifesto of the BJP was drafted before the 2018 assembly elections. Not a single promise made during the previous assembly elections was fulfilled by the BJP after it was voted to power.

“Now, another election has come and he is once again campaigning. He should have apologized first. He should say, ‘we have befooled you in 2018 and now again we are here to fool you’,” said Kumar while addressing a press conference hours after Sarma attended a series of political events to canvass votes for BJP candidates.

On the charges labeled by Trinamool Congress, Dr Kumar said, “The Trinamool Congress is out of syllabus here in Tripura. They stand nowhere in the race and hence the question of reacting to their charges makes no sense. They have lost whatever they have and hence making noise, which has no political significance.”

Kumar also took a dig at the central government for the “Agnipath” scheme and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comment of giving preference to recruit “Agniveers” as security guards once their tenure of service is over.

“Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comment makes it clear what attitude the BJP bears towards the hardworking youth of the country. In Tripura as well, there will be thousands of youth who have been preparing for years to get a scope in the armed forces. Agnipath scheme has been brought out with the plans to make them slaves of crony capitalists,” he said.

Kumar said the scheme was a direct attack on the pension and retirement benefits of the jawans. “The Congress governments never did that. The pension of armed forces always came as the first priority for the Congress government. This country has always stood beside its army and I feel this time too people will teach a lesson to the fraud nationalists,” said Dr Kumar.

