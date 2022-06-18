Agartala: After Assam and Meghalaya, it is now Tripura’s turn to face nature’s fury.

Over the past 48 hours, the flood situation in suburban areas of Agartala city has worsened and there are now over five thousand people in 25 relief camps.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday inspected the temporary relief camps set up across Agartala and assured all support from the government’s end.

Speaking to the media persons after his visit, Dr Saha said, “The water is receding in some parts while in some areas, a backflow has been noticed. For residential areas, boats are being used to rescue people stuck in floods and I have directed the concerned officials to set more rescue teams in action if needed.”

When asked about the relief camps, Dr Saha said, “I have been visiting the flood-affected areas and also speaking to the people sheltered there. I strongly feel long-term plans are needed to be undertaken to reach a permanent solution to this perpetual crisis.”

Speaking on the issue, Subdivisional Magistrate, Sadar, Ashim Saha, said that some new areas located on the banks of river Howrah have been flooded due to overflow.

He said, “Heavy rains in the river’s upstream flow is resulting in the fresh floods in new areas. River Howrah is already flowing above the danger level. As per the water resource department data, the danger level of river Howrah stands at 10.5 and early morning readings said that it is already flowing at 10.85.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Saha added that almost all the low-lying areas were being evacuated. “The administration is extending basic support like accommodation and food. Chief Medical Officer West Tripura has been requested to send medical teams to all the relief camps so that people who need treatment can access the healthcare services,” he added.

Among the flood-hit areas, Baldakhal and South Chandrapur are the worst affected. Thousands of people have been cut off from transport and other basic facilities.

Speaking to EastMojo, Ratan Das, a citizen said the flood water started accumulating in their residential area late on Friday night. “In 2017, we saw such a situation. For the last two years, things were normal. I have taken shelter in this school with my wife, daughter and son.” Das and his family have taken shelter at Swamy Dayananda Vidyaniketan school Agartala. He hails from Chandrapur.

Suparna Sharma, a volunteer engaged in flood relief works in the area said, “We started working immediately after the government issued alerts. All the locals have been repeatedly requested to evacuate their places. At around 12:30 pm, a team of the NDRF went to the village but could convince only five families to shift to the safe shelter. Now, over 50 families are there in the relief camp. They all arrived in the morning as the whole village was submerged. Flood water begins to enter the residential area at around 1:30 am.”

to enter the residential area at around 1:30 in the night”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Heavy rain, floods cripple life, displace over 2000 people

Trending Stories









