Agartala: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said the simmering anger brewing among the people of Tripura would be reflected in the by-poll results and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would face the brunt of it.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, Gogoi said, “BJP has miserably failed to live up to the expectations of people. When clouds of uncertainty hovering all over the pandemic ravaged India, the BJP-led central government was busy fleecing the coffers of its crony capitalist friends. Mark my words, in the BJP regime no one except corporate friends of the BJP like Adani, Ambani and Patanjali received any benefit. Small and medium-scale enterprises are in face of devastation. Thousands of small businesses are shut because of faulty and short-sighted policies of the Modi government.”

On Tripura’s political scenario, he said, “The situation of Tripura is no different. BJP-backed motor-cycle squads often run amok the streets leaving people terrified. No one is safe. Women, supporters of opposition political parties are at the receiving end of the BJP’s violent tactics. But, people have started showing courage, off late. And, this anger of people will certainly be reflected in the forthcoming by-elections.”

Accusing the Tripura government of protecting the corrupt people, Gogoi said that in the last eight years no BJP leaders accused of corruption came under the radar of investigation. “In Tripura, serious allegations of corruption were surfaced against the agriculture minister; reports of irregularities related to the procurement of PPE kits and sanitisers during the Covid pandemic also hit the news headlines. Recently, a scam of Rs 4.47 crore in the National Health Mission was in the headlines. In none of the cases, an impartial investigation was ordered. It makes the intention of the government clear before all,” added Gogoi.

Gogoi also slammed the Central government on the Agneepath scheme and said that after a pause of two years in recruitment in central armed forces, the Modi government came out with yet another unjust scheme.

