Agartala: A total of 18 senior national-level BJP leaders are set to hit the campaign trail for the upcoming by-polls in Tripura, BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters, Chakraborty said, “A list of 40 star campaigners consisting of senior leaders of the state and national level has been prepared for the by-elections. Among the 40 leaders, 18 leaders are coming from other parts of the country while 12 leaders are from our state.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Kumar Majumder, Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee, Union Minister Nishit Pramanik, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli et al. are expected to visit Tripura to campaign in the four poll-bound constituencies. Chakraborty said, “All the leaders have given the consent to visit Tripura but in case of emergency, the scheduled visit may get cancelled too.”

The BJP spokesperson also trained his guns on opposition Trinamool Congress and Congress for hatching conspiracies aimed at misleading the electorates.

On Trinamool Congress, Chakraborty said, “The Trinamool Congress, which believes in the brand of violent politics and practically demolished the word democracy in West Bengal, is once again trying to raise its head in Tripura. The people have already rejected the political ideology of the Trinamool Congress which became evident in the recently-held urban body polls. And, in the forthcoming by-elections, their candidates are set to lose their security deposits.”

Refuting the allegations by the TMC, Chakraborty said no one from the BJP is in any way linked with the incident that took place at Surma. “We hope the police will take stern action against the people involved. But the way Trinamool leaders are trying to paint a simple incident of personal feud into political colour is condemnable,” he added.

Chakraborty also slammed the Congress for its alleged desperate bid to disrupt public life over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in a money laundering case.

