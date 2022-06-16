Agartala: Despite changing the CM, the state’s situation has not changed and the BJP’s ‘terror squads’ are enjoying a field day ahead of polls, alleged All India Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev.

Dev was speaking to the media at Surma under the Dhalai district of Tripura after paying a visit to the house of TMC worker Brajaballabh Malakar, who sustained grave injuries after alleged BJP supporters went on a rampage at his residence.

“After every attack on our party workers in Tripura, we lodged FIRs with the local police station. I am sad to say this, the police did not take cognisance of any of the FIRs. Our party worker’s house was ransacked and all of them were assaulted physically by miscreants holding BJP flags. More than 12 hours have passed, and no steps have been taken. Biplab Kumar Deb may have been changed but the culture of terror still exists. The change of guard made no impact,” Dev said.

Coming down heavily on the role of the Election Commission, Trinamool Congress state president Subal Bhowmik said, “The negligence on the part of state election machinery is visible. We all know the model code of conduct is imposed and amid tight security how such attacks could be carried out. A delegation of our MPs comprising Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondol, Nusrat Jahan and Luizinho Falerio will meet the Chief Election Commission in Delhi today to complaint about the story state of affairs prevailing all across the state.”

Later, TMC state president Subal Bhowmik lodged an FIR with the local police station in connection with the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Separate copies of the FIR were also sent to DGP Tripura Police, SP Dhalai district and other senior leaders of the party.

The attack on Malakar took place soon after a TMC joining program in the area, also attended by TMC’s Tripura-in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

