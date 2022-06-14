Agartala: A youth from Tripura’s North District died under mysterious circumstances at an NGO-run drug rehabilitation centre located at Silchar, Assam. Family members of the deceased have filed an FIR against the authorities of the rehabilitation centre.

According to available information, the deceased, identified as Bapan Das, a resident of the Jwalbasa area of Panisagar sub-division, was sent to ‘Disha Foundation‘ rehabilitation centre located in Silchar a few months back. His mother, a single parent, was regularly in touch with the Disha Foundation authorities regarding the improvements of Das. On Sunday, however, she received a call from the Disha Foundation authorities, informing her that her son had fallen and sustained injuries.

Moments later, the Disha Foundation authorities informed her that her son was no more. Rattled by the information, the family members rushed to Silchar and contacted the Sadar police station.

With the intervention of the police, the family members on Monday reached the spot, but the authorities failed to give satisfactory answers to the queries raised by the family.

After the post-mortem at Gungur Hospital, the mortal remains were handed over to the family members. The family informed the media persons that the Assam police had initiated an investigation regarding the matter.

