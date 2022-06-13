Agartala: Political turmoil in Tripura shows no signs of slowing, with TIPRA and BJP now embroiled in a fresh controversy. Tensions flared in Tripura after a video emerged of alleged BJP supporters with an effigy of royal scion and TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. The protesters spat, kicked and then set ablaze the effigy.

The BJP, however, maintained conspicuous silence on the incident. When questioned, senior functionaries chose to remain silent on the matter.

Sources said the protest was organised under the initiative of the Ampi Mandal Janajati Morcha, the indigenous arm of BJP in Thalcherra under the Amarpur subdivision of the Gomati district on Saturday.

BJP leader and block advisory committee chairman Sumanta Reang was present in the protests. Speaking on the occasion, one of the BJP leaders alleged that supporters of TIPRA had been preventing BJP leaders from roaming freely in the hills. “We condemn the attacks on BJP leaders in different parts of the state. The royal family head might have forgotten the fact that once upon a time, the Reangs had spearheaded a rebellion against the Tripura Kingdom. The Jamatia clan also revolted against the monarchs for excessive taxation. We shall unite similarly”, the BJP leader added.

The leader also termed “TIPRA” a divisive force which is creating tension within the tribal society.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman appealed to the party workers to restrain from violence.

“I’m aware of the cowardly act of a few who have burnt my effigies and I appeal to all Tiprasas and the Members of TIPRA Motha, YTF, TWF, TEF, and every supporter and well-wisher to maintain peace & restraint! This is a conspiracy of a few divisive elements to provoke us to become like them. But, we must remember that our cause and our unity is bigger than me and any attack on me or my family. I sincerely appeal to each one of you to maintain peace and not react to such provocations by the divisive elements. The best way to counter such people is to maintain Thansa”, he wrote in a detailed social media post.

“I have appealed to all my brothers to keep calm and not get swayed by any kind of provocative statement”, Debbarman told EastMojo.

In retaliation, TIPRA supporters also burned the effigies of BJP leader Patal Kanya Jamatia, Tribal Welfare Minister Ram Pada Jamatia and MP from East Tripura constituency Rebati Tripura on Monday at Karbook under Gomati district.

Tripura Pradesh Congress leader and candidate for 6-Agartala assembly constituency Sudip Roy Barman also came down heavily on the ruling BJP and said that the ruling party had stooped to the lowest level. “Nothing is impossible for the BJP. The motive behind such a disgraceful act is to build up communal tension and break the party led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. I and my party condemn such kind of disregard to a respected citizen of the state”, said Roy Barman.

