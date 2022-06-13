Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday categorically stated that he would be the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2023 assembly elections.

Saha also advised the party workers to refrain from paying attention towards rumors branding him as a “night watchman” for the remaining ten months of the BJP-IPFT government.

Addressing a meeting of booth committees of his constituency, Saha said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda have shown faith in me. Don’t fall prey to the false campaign going on in the political spheres that I have entrusted with the post for just a few months. You must have understood that in the 2023 assembly elections, I will certainly BJP’s Chief Minister face in Tripura.”

The chief minister also appealed to the party workers to ensure his victory in the by-polls with a record margin.

“The BJP is an altogether different party. During my meeting with PM Modi, he wanted to know from me whether I am able to sleep or not. I have told him, I was first given the responsibility of party president. Later, I was elected for the Rajya Sabha and now the responsibility of the whole state is on my shoulders. I did not want to be a chief minister or have no wish to hold any of the charges I have been offered so far. It is the party that believed in me,” said Dr Saha.

Slamming Congress candidate and ex-MLA Asish Saha, he said, “The Bordowali voted for the BJP in 2018. Our candidate won the seat. All of us worked for them religiously before the by-elections, and now it is time to register a landslide victory again with higher margin of votes.”

Saha, who also holds the charge of BJP state president, was appointed as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura hours after first BJP Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on May 14 amid reports of infighting.

