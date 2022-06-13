Agartala: In a bid to give a boost to poll campaigns, India Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting poll-bound Tripura on Tuesday June 14.

According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee will take part in a roadshow in the city. The TMC leader will also address a public meeting to render momentum to TMC’s campaign trail, sources said.

“The road show will start from Gandhighat area of Agartala and end at GB Bazar. Two constituencies will be covered that is 6-Agartala and 8-Bordowali. After the roadshow, he will address a public meeting at GB Bazar,” sources said.

Besides, he is also scheduled to hold a motorcycle procession as part of a campaign trail for two candidates of TMC- Panna Deb from 6-Agartala assembly constituency and Sanhita Banerjee from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency.

Banerjee will also campaign for their candidates in 46-Surma and 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies in the coming days, sources said.

Notably, the TMC has fielded candidates in all the four constituencies for the by-elections slated to be held in on June 23.

The Trinamool Congress has been making all out efforts to set its base in the North East, particularly in Tripura ahead of 2023 assembly election.

