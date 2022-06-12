Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has been leading hectic poll campaigns for himself as well as other BJP candidates in four assembly constituencies of Tripura, on Saturday took a jibe at Congress turncoats Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha and compared both of them with “cancer.”

Addressing a public gathering at Netaji Chowmuhani in Agartala, Saha said, “Several people warned the BJP leadership of the consequences of inviting them to the party. People of Tripura know them very well and are used to the political culture that they have created for the last three to four decades. The party high command, despite being cautioned by senior party leaders, generously gave them a scope to rectify themselves and adopt the ideology of BJP. As anticipated well before, they have failed to gel well in the BJP and eventually tendered resignation.”

Sharing his experience with both the leaders, Saha said, “I have personally invited them to attend party events. I wanted to give them a good space within the party, so that their experience in politics also helps the Bharatiya Janata Party accumulate more strength. Sadly, they refuted and hatched conspiracies one after another to subvert the party.”

Terming the duo “traitors”, Saha said, “They have conspired against the party time and again. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they extended full support to the rival candidates while being elected MLAs of the BJP. In urban body polls, they signed a secret pact with the Trinamool Congress and helped the Trinamool field people who were once in BJP, but got misguided by selective leaders. One of them went to Kalighat and performed a live head-shaving session. Sometimes, their acts increase my curiosity to know if all portions of their brain is working fine or some glitches have developed.”

Training his guns on the Trinamool Congress, Saha said, “The prime objective of the BJP is to wipe out the toxic political culture of violence. The TMC succeeded in defeating the CPI-M, but to retain power turned themselves into an updated version of the CPI-M cadres. In Tripura, during the urban body election, TMC created an atmosphere of unrest by plotting a series of incidents. Our philosophy never promoted violence. Today, West Bengal can be better termed as a mini version of Pakistan.”

Speaking at the same programme, Mayor Dipak Majumder said, “We all have once worked for the Congress party putting our lives at stake, but all our efforts for years saw no positive results. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have achieved freedom from the murderous misrule of the Left.”

Majumder also mocked the tall claims being made by the Congress party of forming government in the 2023 assembly elections. “When the Congress was in power at the Centre, in Tripura the Congress faced repeated defeats in the hands of the CPI-M. Now when the Congress is broken down in all major states, they are daydreaming of forming a government here,” Majumder added.

