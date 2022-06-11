Agartala: With the by-elections drawing closer, the opposition Left Front is putting the best foot forward to make a strong comeback in Tripura, once considered its citadel.

Senior party leaders are busy holding political events, street corners and door-to- door campaigns in the poll-bound constituencies.

Former Tripura chief minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar also joined the other political leaders in door-to door-campaigns.

Party sources said that Sarkar has participated in door-to-door campaign after many years to canvass for Krishna Majumder, the CPI-M nominated candidate in 6-Agartala assembly constituency.

Sarkar and senior party leaders such as Krishna Rakshit, former Lok Sabha MP Shankar Prasad Datta, West Tripura District Committee Secretary Ratan Das are all participating in the poll campaign.

The veteran CPI-M leader said, “We have so far received good public response. People have expressed their grievances regarding poor rationing service, absence of good governance and above all, exorbitant rise in prices of essential commodities is the biggest trouble haunting the working class.”

Similarly, a political rally was organized at 8-Bordowali constituency in support of All India Forward Bloc candidate Raghunath Sarkar. Former Tripura minister Manik Dey addressed a public gathering at Jubarajnagar under North Tripura district while campaigning for CPI-M candidate Shailendra Chandra Nath.

“The principal objective of the Left Front was to make sure that people belonging to the age-group that qualifies for jobs get work. The government spent more in asset creation in villages so that cash flows into the hands of workers. Unfortunate to say, the BJP had wiped out the whole system,” said Dey.

The former minister also took credit of the PM-Awas Yojana houses that was distributed recently.

“It was the Left Front government that conducted the survey and prepared a list of beneficiaries who needed assistance for Pucca house construction. We have told the Centre that Tripura is an earthquake-prone region and a lot of people need assistance for pucca houses as mud wall houses are not safe in such areas. It took 10 years for sanction,” he added.

Besides, door-to-door campaigns were also organised at Surma assembly constituency under Dhalai district of Tripura.

