Agartala: Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia on Friday lashed out at TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman for allegedly sponsoring the violent attacks on BJP leaders in different parts of the state.

“Pradyot Kishore Debbarman’s call of ‘Thansa’ is a new Jumla. In public space, he says that the unity of indigenous people is a vital precondition to achieve Greater Tipraland. On the other hand, TIPRA supporters are perpetrating attacks on opposition parties which is a direct violation of the rights of people belonging to opposition parties,” Jamatia said.

She also claimed that TIPRA’s support base is eroding fast as “thousands of people are leaving the party flag to join the BJP”.

“Today, there was a programme at Takarjala where 2,500 TIPRA supporters were supposed to join the BJP. As soon as the schedule of our programme was announced, Takarjala Mandal president Rabi Debbarma’s residence was ransacked. Our leaders were prevented from reaching Takarjala as roads were blocked by TIPRA supporters at Gabordi and Bishramganja. This should not be tolerated in a democratic set up,” she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Executive Member of TTAADC and General Secretary of TIPRA (Political Affairs) Animesh Debbarma said the TIPRA had no links with the attacks that had taken place in different parts of the state in the last few days. He termed the attacks “an impulsive reaction to the BJP’s failure in delivering what it had promised”.

“Patal Kanya Jamatia collected money from people to fight a case in the Supreme Court seeking NRC implementation in Tripura. Once she was one of the staunch critics of the BJP and campaigned extensively in the hilly areas with her agenda. She promised people that she would fight for the rights of indigenous people and all illegal immigrants would be deported from the state. Now if people see, she is breaking their trust; outburst is natural and all the incidents taking place are only because of this,” Debbarma said.

The TIPRA leader also advised the BJP’s social media cell to rethink their policy.

“The BJP’s social media team is busy presenting people’s videos in an altogether different way. They don’t give the context. I want to say that stop doing this. We are not against political parties. Our only goal is Greater Tipraland and we are striving for that,” said Debbarma.

